Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

