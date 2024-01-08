Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

