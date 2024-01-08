Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.
PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
