Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.
Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.