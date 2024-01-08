Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Paramount Global by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

