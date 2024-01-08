Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 223,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.41 on Monday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

