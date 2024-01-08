Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,291 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 54.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.52%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

