Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 126,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

