Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 3,430.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EPV opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

