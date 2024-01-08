Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 64,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

