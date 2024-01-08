Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 237 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $456.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.