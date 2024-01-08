Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 237 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

