Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,847 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

