Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 7,181 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after buying an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

