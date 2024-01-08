Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

