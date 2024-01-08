Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $51.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

