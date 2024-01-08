Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

