Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 585 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

