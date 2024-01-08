Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,244 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $59,960,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $31,903,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,584,000 after purchasing an additional 851,971 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.