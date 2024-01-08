Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 48,888 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,418,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

