Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

