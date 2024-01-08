Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NULG opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
