Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.