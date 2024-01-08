Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.