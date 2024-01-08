Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $240.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

