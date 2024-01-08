Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

BIIB opened at $257.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average is $258.23. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

