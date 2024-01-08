Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

PRF stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

