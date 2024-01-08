Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SRET opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
