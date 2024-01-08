Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock worth $178,852,472 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

