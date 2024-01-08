Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $829,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 353,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

