Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $872,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

