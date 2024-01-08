Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS DWLD opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

