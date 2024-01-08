Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $889,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Lincoln National Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.