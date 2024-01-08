Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.