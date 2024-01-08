Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

