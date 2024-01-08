Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $110.04 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

