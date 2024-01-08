Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $238.87 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.