Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $908,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MHO. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

