Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

