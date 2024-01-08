Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

