Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 13,152 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

