Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

