Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

