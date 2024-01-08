Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,607 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

ALL opened at $149.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

