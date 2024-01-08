Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,944 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.