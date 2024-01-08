Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,871 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 124.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $139.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $157.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

