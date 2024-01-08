Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,068 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

