Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 8,244 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

