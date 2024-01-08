Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 483.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 436.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

