Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,010,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,929,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $240.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

