Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

